Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Playing Loud Music, So They Came Up With A Way To Make Sure They Couldn’t Have More Fun

Loud neighbor playing music no longer can have his fun Last July a new neighbor across the street moved in. He talked to us in perfect english about a parking spot the first day. A week into moving, he parks his truck on his front lawn and plays his bass so loud, it shakes our house 200 feet away. We asked him to turn down his music and he said “no speak english,” despite speaking english to us a week prior.

I speak spanish as well, but he turned deaf when I spoke in spanish. Our dog developed horrible anxiety because of this music, and we have spent $300 on vet visits, dog trainers, and pet meds trying to treat his anxiety. Our poor dog lost 20 lbs and was emaciated (68 lbs for a great pyrenees is horrible) due to anxiety and its been a source of sorrow and sadness to see him go through this.

Since then, its four nights a week for 6 hours at a time, sometimes until to 4am, of unbearable torture of constant bass. While the bass is turned up, the rest of the music is actually quite low, but bass travels the farthest. Its honestly torture, inescapable painfully loud music that there is no way to tune it out.

I bought active noise canceling headphones, and at least it reduces it, but I can still feel it in my body.

In my city, the cops no longer enforce misdemeanors due to a city policy. We called his landlord, they’re not going to do anything about it. With no avenue for enforcement besides filing a civil lawsuit, since he suddenly can’t understand any language, we are trying to take the matter into our own hands.

Every time he goes out to sit in his truck to listen to his music, we play our car alarm. If we can’t have peace in our house and a calm dog, he can’t enjoy his music. Its actually been successful, he stops within a couple minutes.

Today, as soon as he started playing his music, we started our car alarm, and his girlfriend shouted “OH MY GOD SHUT UP!!!!!” at us before speeding off. I guess they can speak english now. We’re moving in a month, thankfully.

