New Manager Acts Obnoxiously And Like He Owned The Place, So This Person Annoyed Him With Their Chair And Bubble Wraps Until He Came Around

How do you deal with annoying colleagues who act like they own the company?

This employee didn’t like the newly hired manager because he is obnoxious, so they used their chair and some bubble wrap to get on their nerves.

Petty, huh?

Check the full details below.

Had petty revenge on a new hire The new hire acted like he owned the workplace. I had ordered a replacement chair, and he was all snooty about his being the better chair.

This person annoyed the new hire by rolling over the bubble wrap.

I had purposely ordered a cheaper one because I wanted to save the company money. Both of us, being managers, had offices, and the rest had cubicles. I kept the bubble wrap the chair came in and rolled over them the entire afternoon, and he would come out all annoyed.

It drove the new employee crazy, wondering who it was.

He wondered who was driving him crazy with all that popping. He couldn’t see me since the bubble wrap was hidden from view by my desk. He thought it was someone in the cubicles.

Petty and funny indeed! Let’s see what others have to say about this.

This user shares a positive comment.

While this one would avoid annoying them.

10 out of 10 pettiness, says this one.

This user shares a personal experience.

Finally, this one talks about their dog that pops bubble wraps.

Annoying employees deserve annoying revenge in the workplace.

No one is going to argue with that!

