Office Elevator Race Takes A Hilarious Twist When Quick-Thinking Employee Does The Funniest Thing Possible

Sometimes, a friendly challenge is just too tempting to pass up.

Imagine you’re back at the office with an armful of lunch when a coworker suggests racing up to the seventh floor.

Do you play along fairly?

Or do you add a twist to make sure you win?

In the following story, one quick-thinking employee finds himself in this very dilemma and takes things to the next level.

Here’s what happened.

Elevator Races While not completely malicious, it’s close enough that it won’t be out of place here, and I’m sure you will all get a chuckle. A few years back, I worked at an IT company. One day, the boss decided to buy everyone lunch, so I (M), one of the other guys, and a girl from the office headed up to pick up the order of 20 odd burgers, chips, etc.

Here’s where he got her good.

When we get back to the office building, we are on the 7th floor, and there are 2 elevators, both of which are available in the lobby. The girl says to me, “Race you up,” to which I reply, “What are you, a child?” The 3 of us get into one of the elevators, I quickly hit the buttons for every floor and jumped out before the doors shut. I beat them up there by a few minutes, and as I’m giving the boss his burger, their elevator opens. She calls me a jerk from across the office. Boss is like, what happened? So, I told him, and he peed himself laughing.

