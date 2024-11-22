Olive Garden Customer Says Something Is Going On With The Restaurant’s Breadsticks

In case you didn’t know, people really love the free, unlimited breadsticks offered at Olive Garden restaurants.

So you can imagine why a TikTokker named Emily was shocked when the breadsticks she got during an OG visit weren’t up to par.

In the video, someone at Emily’s table said, “That’s a definite hot dog bun from Olive Garden.”

And, by the looks of it, something in wrong at the OG…

Emily added, “Olive Garden changed the breadstick supplier.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “When you think of Olive Garden you think of BREADSTICKS! Why in the hell would they change their breadsticks? IM DEVASTATED.”

So are we, Emily…

Take a look at the video.

I don’t like the sound of this…

