Pizza Hut Workers Really Messed Up His Order, So He Listened To The Same Song On Their Jukebox Over And Over Again

Ahhhh, this story brings me back to my glory days…

When I was younger, my friends and I would dine in at the local Pizza Hut…and play Meatloaf’s “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” over and over again to annoy everyone!

Let’s just say we had a lot of free time on our hands…

Anyway, check out this funny story from Reddit!

Jukebox revenge. “I was in San Diego with my wife, years ago, visiting friends. We went to a Pizza Hut for lunch, and they screwed up our order. I don’t remember the specifics, but they refused to take responsibility or make it right, so I was a bit annoyed.

Around the time we were getting ready to leave, I spotted the jukebox. Ok, game on. I checked the songs and put a few dollars in, then put every song for “I Touch Myself.” I don’t remember how many times it was set to play, but it was a lot.

It played once, no one blinked. It started the second time, people kind of looked around, shrugged, and ignored it. We left, laughing, as the song started played for the 3rd time. I always wondered how many times it played before someone maybe unplugged the jukebox, but I wasn’t going to punish us along with the people working there.”

They picked the perfect song!

At least, if you want to annoy people.

