Planet Fitness Member Shared How Folks Can Use The HydroMassage At Every One Of the Gym’s Locations

by Matthew Gilligan

Ahhh, this sounds nice…

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how they can use HydroMassage machines at any Planet Fitness location.

The man told viewers, “So, when you don’t want to go in the front, put in 2102 and put in whatever time you want. I want 10 minutes.”

He entered numbers into the machine and then it started working.

The man then said, “Boom. Just like that. Don’t say I didn’t teach y’all nothing.”

Who wants to go get a massage?!?!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker is all about it.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Get your massage on!

