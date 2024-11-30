Husband Wanted His Very Pregnant Wife To Drive Home From His Birthday Dinner By Herself While He Stayed Behind To Drink, So She Refused To Go At All

A loving and considerate husband should be extra supportive of their pregnant wife, as she needs more love and care during this delicate time.

AITA for telling my husband I won’t be going to his birthday dinner since he asked if I would leave early anyway? For context, I will be 38 weeks pregnant on my husband’s birthday this year. The previous week, I reluctantly allowed his sister to pick my daughter up from school. So she could spend the day with her and his parents (she does half days still). I say reluctantly because they have continuously crossed parental boundaries in the past, but that’s a different story. It had been a while, and she loves them, and I truly want them to have a relationship, so I gave it another go.

Anyway, my husband and I went to pick her up at his parents. And while there, his sister asked what he was doing for his birthday that’s coming up. I had asked him a number of times already what he wanted to do. I had thrown out some ideas for us to do as a family as well, but he never decided on anything.

So, he says he doesn’t have plans. She asked if he wanted her to make him dinner at her apartment then, and he said yeah, that sounds good. It would be a family dinner: his parents, her partner, and our family. All good.

Tonight, he said that we could drive separately, because he doesn’t want to leave early. He asked me at dinner if I would leave early with our daughter, so I could put her to bed. He wants to stay, drink, smoke, and be up late.

This majorly upset me because this whole pregnancy has not felt like a partnership whatsoever. He only made one of my several ultrasounds (I’m over 35, so get a good amount of them). He works almost every weekend voluntarily vs. making plans with my daughter and I. He put off doing things I physically cannot do for the nursery until the third trimester which I’ve been asking him to do since the first. I’ve also asked him to look into ways he can support me during birth, and not a single Google search has been made to that effect.

I’m not sure if I’m being the crazy pregnant lady, but it certainly feels like he just wants to do whatever he wants. Without any regard to me carrying this child he told me he desperately wanted (I was fine with one). Our birthdays are close. The baby’s due date is only two days after mine (so I’ll be 40 weeks for my birthday if she doesn’t decide to arrive before then).

So for my birthday, I don’t get to do anything, but be pregnant and wait for baby. It would be nice to feel like he wants to spend these special occasions with me or my daughter and I. He clearly is not empathetic to the fact that I can’t go out and do these things for this period of time. So to be told to go home is hurtful.

I told him that in that case, I don’t even want to be there and she (my daughter) and I aren’t going to dinner. Honestly, I would not be in a mood to celebrate and just get upset anyway. But it does constantly feel like as much as he claims to be a family guy, spending quality time with us doesn’t matter to him.

