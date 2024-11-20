Rude Coworker Told Him To Only Communicate In The Group Chat, So An Employee Sent Multiple Complaints Where Everybody Could See

There are many kinds of toxic coworkers, and no one likes the ones who are outright biased.

This man says his coworker is biased toward his female colleagues, always encouraging them to send him private messages.

But as for him, his coworker told him explicitly to only communicate with him in the group chat.

So he did just that and called him out in the group about so many complaints.

Read the story below for all the details.

“Please message me in the group chat” alright, but you won’t like it I have a coworker I don’t get along with. I tried being friendly with him when I first started. But he listened to a coworker who worked in my unit, and she only ever spoke badly about me. She later admitted it’s because she “has a hard time making friends, is shy, and sometimes being a little bit mean helps her open up.”

This man’s coworker is biased toward his female colleagues.

Anyway, this coworker guy is ONLY ever nice and helpful to the girls.

For the longest time, I was the only guy in my unit. That meant that if he had info he needed to share to me, he would take it to my boss. If he had info to share to anyone else in my unit, he would come bearing gifts. Usually Mexican or Japanese snacks.

His coworker told him to communicate with him only in the group chat.

He prefers his private messages to be only from the girls in the office. Recently, he directly told me to only message him in the group chat. If it hasn’t been for the way he told me, I would have been ok. There are managers in the group chat, time stamps, etc.

So he did, and shared all his complaints about him with the group.

I began to message him in the group chat, but only to point out his errors. Showing that he was making people wait up to an hour to hear from him on issues that normally take 2 to 5 minutes to get a response back on. Sending messages that people are on hold for him. And implying that he should be taking calls he promises to take, and not leaving them to flirt with girls in the office.

The coworker then told him to just send him a private message.

In the last hour of the day, he came back to me and just quickly said: “Please send messages for me directly to me.” I didn’t. He was very stern in needing messages for him in the group chat.

