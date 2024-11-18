Samsung Customer Details The Problems He’s Had With The Brand’s Refrigerator. – ‘You have to do this every couple months.’

Can anybody make a decent refrigerator anymore?

A man named Berry posted a video on TikTok and put Samsung on blast because he’s fed up with the problems he’s had with his fridge.

Berry said, “Alright, if you own a Samsung fridge, it’s that time of the year to get under the ice drawer.”

He then removed a sheet of ice from beneath a drawer in the refrigerator and broke up the sheet into small pieces.

Berry said, “You have to do this every couple months if you own any Samsung appliances because they’re terrible.”

He added that he thinks Samsung is “good for nothing.”

Check out the video.

I’m annoyed and it didn’t even happen to me!

