Server Makes Fun Of Customers Who Make Their Own Lemonade At Tables. – ‘I’m gonna want three whole lemons. Like, the entire lemons.’

Well, this is news to me!

A server named Liz posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against something that restaurant patrons do that really grinds her gears: making their own lemonade at their table.

And she performed a skit where she played the roles of a server and a customer to get her point across.

In the skit, the server said, “Hi. My name is Liz. I’ll be your server today. Can I get you started with any drinks?”

The customer replied, “Hi. How much is your lemonade?”

Liz’s server character told her $3.50 and the customer answered, “Oh, my gosh. Well, that’s absolutely ridiculous. I’m not gonna be paying for that. We’ll just get the water. We’re just gonna do the tap with light ice.”

The customer continued, “But wait, I’m not done. I’m gonna want three whole lemons. Like, the entire lemons but cut up into 10 slices per lemon. So, that’s 30 slices of lemons. And then a whole bowl of sugar.”

The difficult customer continued, “No Splenda, not Stevia. Like, real sugar cane. And then I’m also gonna need a spoon because we’re just gonna make our own lemonade. I don’t know why you’re charging $3.50 on a lemonade when people can make it for free.”

The server sarcastically replied, “Wow. I never thought of that.”

The customer added, “Honestly, since I’m gonna be making our own lemonade, that just means I’m taking some of your work off of your plate, which means you’re not gonna get as big of a tip because I am doing your job. Unless you want to make my homemade lemonade, then we can tip you the extra that it costs. It’s all up to you.”

In the video’s caption, Liz wrote, “Another day another Karen.”

Indeed…

Check out the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

I guess people actually do this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁