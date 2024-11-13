She Asked Her Mom What Her Voice Sounds Like In Her Head, But Her Mom Didn’t Want To Answer The Question And Got Strangely Offended

Sometimes it’s fun to think about random things.

In today’s story, one girl asks her mom what she thinks is an interesting question, but her mom doesn’t think it’s interesting. Instead, she calls the question “weird.”

All her daughter wanted to know is what her mom’s voice sounds like in her head compared to in real life.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for asking my mum what does her voice sound like to her in her head. I was hanging with my mum, we were on the couch watching tv. I suddenly remembered a conversation I had with my friend last night and asked her the question that sparked the conversation. I asked her “does your voice sound lower or higher in your head when you speak?”

OP’s mom didn’t really answer the question.

She screwed up her face and looked at me and said “what?? why the hell would I know that?” I shrugged and said “idk you’ve heard your own voice on tape before haven’t you?” She looked away and kept watching tv then said “what a weird question”. I then said things along the lines of that’s not a weird question, it’s a universal experience for your voice to sound different in your own head. She didn’t answer me.

OP ended up getting mad at her mom.

I said “you’ve made me feel like I’ve asked some really invasive strange question but I don’t think I have”. Then she just answered everything I said with a very patronizing “ohh ok”, “mhmm” “really?” Which I really hate. So I got annoyed and told her she always does this, when I ask a simple question that I just want to speculate about and she gets all weird about it. If I asked my sister or a friend they’d just answer and speculate along with me no matter what the reasonable topic is. So I just told her that I wasn’t going to talk to her when she’s being like this and I left.

I don’t think it’s a weird question. It does seem weird that her mom didn’t just answer the question.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

OP’s mom “overreacted.”

Science says you sound deeper in your head than in real life.

Hearing your voice different in your head is a real thing.

Maybe the mom felt stupid.

This reader’s mom just answered the question.

Her mom was “rude.”

Her mom could’ve just said something like, “I’m not sure. I’ve never thought about it.”

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.