She Bakes Cookies With Her Family Every Year, But This Year Grandma Wants Her To Make The Cookies Ahead Of Time Since She Won’t Be Able To Attend The Cookie Party

WIBTA if i don’t make the cookies? I 30F loves baking. For the past 7 years i have been holding a baking day in december with my family at my grandma’s house. I will pay for everything, do the prep and keep an eye on the cookies while in the oven. Every year we will make around 5-6 kinds of cookies. And it’s fine, we have tried to cut down to 3…but people got upset because they want their cookies! (They got really upset)

When we are done baking, we split the cookies. And people go home, and yeah we eat too at grandma’s, but last year she asked us to eat before coming over. The problem is that this year my grandma set a date without me. She told the date to everybody, and after that she told me.

The thing is that it’s a day where i have to work, and can’t come? And when my grandma found out, she asked if i could bake the cookies, so they did not have too? Or at least a few of them? When my mom heard this, she asked me to make grandma find another day, because my mom knows that if i’m not there… there will be no cookies!

My grandma will not change the date, and i will not spend time and money on cookies just so they all can sit and relax, and just do nothing? While i bake for 5 households, they can’t even remember to bring a cookie jar every year. So will i be the meanie for saying no, i don’t want to bake the cookies? When grandma doesn’t want to change the date so i can be there? Sidenote, we are a big family. We are talking 16 people. so when I’m baking… its big portions. And I always make the cookie dough before our baking day, so it’s easy for us.

