She Chose To Betray Their Trust In A Relationship, So They Decided To Sabotage Her Music Library With The Same Song Over And Over

This person thought their relationship with their new girlfriend was budding, but it turns out her loyalty was as limited as her music taste.

After discovering her infidelity, this music nerd decided to hijack her iTunes library just as she had hijacked their trust.

You’ll want to read on for this story of petty revenge turned digital!

And when you call me, you can call me… Rick. My last girlfriend a few years ago was not “computer smart”. She had me show her how to use iTunes and upload songs that she wanted onto her iPhone.

The two had differing approaches when it came to their music consumption.

I have an extensive music library, so I took the time to copy the entire thing to her computer and then asked her what songs she wanted. Twenty three… out of thousands of songs, she only wanted to listen to twenty three songs.

They pegged this odd, but continued optimistically.

Ok, fine. Red flag number one, but a very soft red flag. People are free to listen to what they want. This was after a few months of the relationship.

But one day the rose-colored glasses came off.

Another few months later, and I see her being shady and hide her phone. So I take a look.

Their worst fears are soon confirmed.

She’s having an emotional affair with an ex that she swore she never, EVER, interacted with. OK, technically she said she never “spoke with,” but if you want to split that hair, then you can stop reading now. So at this point, I’m out. We ain’t living together, and the relationship is less than nine months old. I’ll live, even though it hurts. So I stay the night for one last hurrah, and once we’ve done the deed and she’s fallen asleep, I sneak down to her home office and log onto her computer.

It was time to exact their revenge.

I first delete 100% of the music I copied except for one song. It’s a rarely known song by an artist named Rick Astley. You probably have never heard of it. I then copied the song 22 times and renamed each copy, plus the original to one of the songs on her tiny playlist.

They already fantasize about what it will be like when their ex discovers their brilliant plan.

Hey, Ya? How about Hey, Rick! And Betty when you call me, you can call me RICK! Wheel in the Sky keeps on Rick Rolling. You get the idea. No matter what song she chose, she got my boy Ricky.

When it came to finishing the deed, they left no software un-synced.

Then I synced it with her iTunes and her phone. I left in the morning and never spoke with her again, but I sometimes wonder how long it took her to fix her song list, considering she no longer had the mp3’s. Maybe her Ex helped her figure it out? Who cares! I drove off into the sunrise feeling melancholic but satisfied.

Every time she presses play, she’ll get a poignant reminder of her wrongdoings.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter is just begging for more details!

The author’s choice words seemed to strike a nerve in this commenter.

This revenge really was a test of her command of technology!

Their last gift may have been petty, but at least it wasn’t forgettable – they made sure of that!

Love may not last, but revenge sure does.

