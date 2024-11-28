She Had A Premature Baby And Asked Everyone To Not Kiss The Kid, But Her Father-In Law Saw It As An Opportunity To Make Her Feel Bad

Grandparents do love their grandkids a lot.

But there has to be limits and rules to everything right?

This woman’s daughter was premature, but her father-in-law scoffed at her request that no one kiss her until she had a chance to be vaccinated.

AITA for not letting family kiss my baby? Husband and I had our daughter at 6.5 weeks premature, and she spent 12 days in the NICU to grow and feed.

We faced lots of backlash – predominantly from my father-in-law – regarding our “no visitors” policy while she was in the hospital. So far as for him to call me manipulative (behind my back, because he apparently doesn’t have the guts to insult me to my face.) Baby is now almost 3 months old, 1 month 2 weeks adjusted. We have set one rule in place that we don’t think is asking for too much: don’t kiss our baby anywhere. I had hubby relay this to his parents, and I told my family.

My family was totally cool about it, and even my mom said that she’d never dream of kissing a baby when they’re so susceptible to things. I thought his parents would be the same. Wrong! My father-in-law, and I quote (passed along by my husband, as I was not present for this conversation): “____, that’s sick.”

I’m sorry, what? My husband explained that because she’s still such a young baby, and was a premature baby at that, that we want to protect her from germs that are way too big for her tiny body and immature immune system. He then went on to say, “so does that mean that we can’t hug her on her 18th birthday because she was a premature baby?” And then “it’s okay, I know you just have relay the message.”

Which seems like he’s insinuating that I created this rule by myself and my husband is just the messenger. Like, AITA for not letting these people kiss my baby? I understand that they’re her grandparents and they love her and want to give affection to her, but can’t we do that when she’s not super prone to getting everything under the sun germ-wise?

I know she’ll ultimately get sick with something at some point, but I feel like this is a pretty standard safeguard.

