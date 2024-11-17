She Lets Her Dog Off Leash On Her Property And It’s Terrifying One Of Her Neighbors With A Phobia, But She Still Doesn’t Want To Stop

A lot of people adore dogs and most dogs adore people.

But there are exceptions, and some people even are afraid of dogs and feel very anxious when one is at large.

Check out why this dog owner doesn’t feel their dog is the problem.

AITA for letting my dog ​​run free in my garden when my new neighbor has a phobia? I have a 10 year old Golden Retriever, Limo. He is already a very old and grumpy dog ​​who loves his routine. At 8AM, I open the front door of the house and let him go to the garden. He lays down and watches the street for 1 hour and doesn’t bark. Then he goes back inside. At 1PM my husband goes out for a walk with him and at 8PM I walk down the street for him to do his stuff.

All the neighbors in our condo know Limo and know that he has never lunged or barked at anyone on the street. He is just living his good life and loves a cuddle every now and then. Another point is the houses are open at the front. The garden is open to everyone, so everyone sees Limo lying down in the morning. I’ve lived in this condo for 9 years and I’ve never had a problem with neighbors regarding Limo until now. Recently, two houses away, a new neighbor moved to the condominium. I didn’t have much contact with her, but I noticed that always at 8AM she would walk in front of the house walking and run out when she saw Limo leaving the house to literally go even the garden. That’s all, he doesn’t care about her. Yesterday, it happened, according to what another neighbor said, one of the children who always plays with Limo called him and the neighbor was returning from the walk. Limo just walked towards the child who was a little far away from her, but she thought he was going to attack her and started screaming for help.

In the afternoon, she came to the house and asked me to start going out with my dog ​​on a leash in the morning. She doesn’t feel safe with a dog free in a common area and he was causing her nervous breakdowns in the morning in her walks. I just chuckled and said I wouldn’t do that. In 9 years here there’s never been an incident and she might as well change her walk schedule or just go the other way without having to stop by my house. She complained that I should think about the collective and that she would file a complaint with the condo about my dog ​​being free and causing danger (it’s not). She called me a selfish jerk and that people shouldn’t give up walking in common areas for others. I’m at peace because Limo has never been a danger to anyone and all, but some friends say I might as well change Limo’s schedule to avoid this mess. AITA?

