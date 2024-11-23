She Only Wants To Celebrate Her Birthday With Her Mom And Sister, But Her Sister Refuses To Go To Her Birthday Dinner Celebration Unless Her Husband Can Come Too

Birthdays are special occasions, and we want to celebrate them with people we love. Should you be forced to celebrate them with the spouses of the people you love?

This woman shares an experience where she wanted to have a birthday dinner with her mom and her sister only—not including her sister’s husband. Her sister gets upset when she finds out.

AITA for not inviting my BIL to my birthday dinner My birthday is tomorrow, and my mom wants us to go out to dinner. I said my sister can come, but I don’t want her husband to come. I don’t particularly like him.

Here are some reasons why this woman isn’t fond of her brother-in-law.

He isn’t an interesting person. He complains all the time. He drags on his stories, and he’s uncouth. My cousin says he has the personality of a 2 by 4.

So for her birthday, she only wants to celebrate with her mom and sister.

Most recent example, last week, at my sister’s birthday dinner, we were at a very fancy restaurant and BIL started eating with his hands, and complained about everything. I, for every other event, just tolerates his presence. For this, I just wanted my sister and my mom. This isn’t a huge party, just a family dinner.

When her sister got the invitation, she declined.

So when I texted her and told her just her, she asked why. I responded with, “For my birthday, I just want the people I want there.” She said she wasn’t coming, to which I responded, “Noted.”

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

So I ask, am I wrong for only wanting people I want for my family birthday dinner. Or should I have kept quiet?

