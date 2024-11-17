She Was Illegally Parking In Handicapped Parking Spots, So Her Child Decided To Follow Her Everywhere She Went

Handicapped parking placards are only supposed to be used by the person who is handicapped, not by any random friend or relative who wants to borrow it.

In today’s story, one woman takes care of her father before he dies and steals his handicapped placard while she’s there. Her child is not cool with this and decides to get even.

Volunteer Parking Enforcment My grandfather passed away last year, and my mother immediately swooped in to “take care of him”. In his final 3 weeks, she went through all his belongings and took all the good stuff before her siblings could. She hired a lovely nurse to help him, but my mother still maintains that she was his sole caretaker.

One of the things she took was the handicap placard from his car. She then started using it everywhere she went despite being in perfect physical health. When I told her it was bad of her, she said “I spent so much time caring for him, I earned it”. As I’ve said before, that’s a lie.

I then found out that our city has a Volunteer Parking Enforcement program. I spent four hours on a Saturday to get certified. It was free. Then I started following her.

When she said she was going out for groceries, when she went out for brunch with friends, and even when she went to church.

And by the power vested in me by the great city-in-which-I’m-a-resident, I wrote her three parking tickets in a week totaling somewhere around $1500. (Each ticket is $500). I took pictures of her car each time so I would have evidence if needed. She even had to argue with a judge that she would never do it again and that she didn’t deserve community service. A poor choice on the judge’s part but hey that’s the system for you.

