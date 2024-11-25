Sister’s Last-Minute Holiday Wedding Causes Family Drama Over Pre-Booked Plans And Travel Commitments

When family obligations conflict with prior commitments, it can be difficult to prioritize.

AITA for refusing to cancel plans for my sister’s wedding? My sister told me this week that she and her partner are planning to have a small wedding ceremony on December 14th with just our immediate family (our parents, younger brother, and me). I’ve had a joint holiday party with my best friend planned for two months on that weekend, plus other holiday events that I’ve already RSVP’d to/paid for, including a few for work. My parents and brother are in the same boat, with work obligations plus relatives and friends visiting for the holiday. We would all have to travel for her wedding (either hours by car or by plane), so we can’t just arrive and leave within a day or even a weekend. We encouraged her to wait until January or February, but she refused.

She called us all selfish and said that if we really loved her, we would cancel our plans for her wedding. This made our mom cry. I called my sister and said that she was the selfish one for making last-minute plans for her wedding during the busiest season of the year, disregarding everyone else, and demanding that we cancel everything for her. She said I was the AH because I wasn’t supportive of her wedding and refused to cancel plans with friends for her. I am pretty sure of my argument, but her words have been eating away at me. AITA?

