Friends Insulted His Career And Assumed He Was Poor, So He Let His CPA Help Him Get Revenge

Insulting someone’s career is not cool.

Making fun of someone because you think they don’t make as much money as you do is also not cool.

In today’s story, some “friends” insult a man’s career.

They have no idea what he really does for a living or how much money he really makes.

In the end, he gets the best revenge.

Let’s see how he gets revenge…

Friends called me a Fake Engineer, I bought their dinner My daughter 17, asked me to post this here. And I’m the Dad who does as the women in my life tell me, which is how I ended up in a restaurant tonight with snobs. So the characters, my wife, wife’s coworker 1 and her husband arrogant engineer 1(AE1), wife’s coworker 2 and her husband my CPA, and Lastly AE2 and his wife. Each couple has two teenage children with us.

It’s CW1’s daughter’s birthday dinner.

We are at a Japanese steakhouse in America where the chefs cook in front of you. CW1 and AE1 invited all of us for their youngest daughter’s birthday. Since their daughter is close with our daughter. So the parents are at one table and the teens at another.

Here’s what they ordered…

At the teen table my daughters (17 and 14) order sushi appetizers, mocktails, and shrimp with scallops. At our table the Sake is flowing along with a few top shelf drinks. My wife and I order our appetizers, drinks and dinners. We are all paying for ourselves and I see AE1 and AE2 seem to be in competition for who can spend the most.

AE2 said something completely out of line…

My CPA and I chuckle at them and stay out of the fray. Until AE2 hears my daughter order and says to her, “careful now your daddy is only an agricultural engineer. He doesn’t make as much as us real engineers.” For context they are structural engineers with Bachelor degrees, I’m an agricultural engineer with a PHD.

Here’s what he does for a living…

I work for governments, private investors, and several agro corporations. I own my own consulting firm. I help build sustainable reusable gardens. And this work allows me to travel to poorer countries and help them use what they have to start growing their own food.

The men at dinner had no idea about his real career.

Apparently these men thought All I did was travel to impoverished places and teach people to dig in the dirt. They believed I did all this work for free and therefore made very little money. I’m not “rich” by any stretch, but I’m comfortable.

He is actually really well off.

We don’t do extravagance, so we have savings and my wife works. However in 2023 I was awarded a handsome contract to design tower gardens in several states. It’s a seven figure contract over three years.

His CPA can’t stop laughing.

Back to dinner, these guys ask me about the most ridiculous things. Like “is it good to grow onions and carrots in the same garden?” And were laughing at me and my work until their wives told them to stop. I chalk it up to drunken arrogance and don’t even bother to answer. My CPA was laughing so hard he almost fell out of his chair. Apparently, he is AE1’s CPA as well. And knows the ins and outs of both our finances.

CPA shares his income.

AE1 taunts CPA to tell the table what he brought home last year after bonuses. CPA pulled up the figures on the phone and tells us. Its about 1/3 of what I brought home in 2023.

CPA was willing to help him get even.

The CPA says “I have yours up want me to share?” I decline. And he nods. Que another round of taunts.

He paid for dinner.

I go to the restroom and find the waiter. I pay for the whole check and leave a generous tip on top of what they added for a big party. After our sorbet the waiter thanks me in front of everyone for the tip and wishes everyone a good night.

He finally let the CPA share his income.

AE1 and AE2 stare at me for a moment. I smile nod and tell CPA to tell them my income last year. After which I simply said goodnight. Petty absolutely, gratifying right

Those grown men were sure bullies.

It’s great that the CPA was on his side.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader didn’t understand agriculture engineering either.

This reader thinks his job is more important than his friends’ jobs.

Maybe he should change the way his friends address him.

This person believes engineers are “wired differently.”

This person doesn’t like the revenge.

His friends probably won’t tease him about his career anymore!

As well they should not.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.