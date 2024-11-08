Customer Insisted Employee Load Black Sealer Into His White-Upholstered Car, So He Simply Did What He Was Told And The Car Got Wrecked

If you have a new car, you might want to be extra careful not to scratch the outside or stain the inside.

In today’s story, a customer with a new car doesn’t take the advice of a well-meaning employee.

When the employee complies with his request and the customer regrets pushing, he tries to blame the guy who tried to stop him.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

You want to put what in the brand new camaro Years ago, in the early 80’s, fresh out of high school I worked in the stock room of a now defunct department store. One day I get a call to load some driveway sealer in a customers car. I show up at the operators window, the customer show me their receipt.

The customer drove his car over to pick up the order.

They go to the parking lot to retrieve their vehicle. They pull up in a brand new chevy Berlinetta Camaro with white interior. He asks me to put the 3 large buckets of driveway sealer behind the front seats on the floor.

He warned the customer that it was a bad idea to put the purchase inside the car.

I told him that’s not a good idea. He insisted that’s what he wanted. so that’s what I did. I lifted one of the buckets to move it over, and there was a black ring on his brand new carpet.

The manager asked him what happened.

He obviously pitched a fit, asking for the manager etc. I had the operator page my manager. He shows up assesses the situation, asks me what happened. I explain to him that I tried to talk him out of it. He looks the guy in the eye and tells him that it’s his problem

Seriously, the customer was warned.

That’s really all you can do.

