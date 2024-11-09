Neighbor Complained When They Parked In Front Of Their Own House, So They Started Parking In Front Of The Neighbor’s House Instead

If you have street parking in front of your own house you’d think you’d be able to park there without any neighbors complaining.

In today’s story, that’s not the case.

A neighbor actually complains about a car parked on the street in front of the car owner’s house.

The car owner comes up with a plan to get the neighbor to rethink this complaint.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Don’t let me park in front of my house? Now you can’t either. Background: My house is at the head of a T intersection. Basically, there’s a street that faces my house. My family had three cars: two normal cars and an older car that was a little more beat up, clear coat damage, not ugly but definitely not a jewel. Our driveway held two cars, so old car and normal car 1 shared the driveway and normal car 2 parked on the street.

A neighbor claimed their car was in the way of the intersection.

One day a new neighbor knocked on our door and demanded we moved our car because it was was “blocking” the intersection. After refusing and saying that we had been parking there for a couple of years. They called the police and they basically sided with them. We were sure it was bs but we had a solution.

They moved the old car to the street in front of the neighbor’s house.

Compliance: New neighbors also had three cars. We took the old car and parked in smack in front of new neighbor’s house, such that they couldn’t park behind it because of a hydrant and parking in front of the car blocked their own driveway. Of course they asked us to move it which we refused. They ended up parking in front of their own driveway, which would result in a car shuffle if someone had to leave and their car wasn’t out front.

The neighbors backed down.

They eventually knocked on our door again and apologized. They had printed copy of local parking laws, basically showing that we could park in front of our house. Turns out it was a stressful moving and buying experience for them. We’re cool now.

That’s a great story of how neighbors learned the hard way that they were wrong and actually admitted it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader calls the neighbors “entitled.”

This story made another reader feel hopeful.

This person thinks they’re “lucky.”

Another person points out that the neighbors were parking illegally.

It’s surprising that the police officer didn’t know the parking laws.

Or maybe not.

