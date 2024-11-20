Aunt Invited A Group Of Friends On A Road Trip, But When She Expected Them To Foot The Bill They Left Without Her

I don’t know what this person’s aunt was thinking, but all I can say is that THEY BLEW IT.

And you’ll see what I’m so fired up about when you read this story from Reddit.

Go on and get started now!

Invite people behind my back, then get stranded. “This is a story about my Aunt Kay and her trying to get me to drive and pay for her friends without telling me first. This happened around 2018, a relative had passed away and my mom and I were going to go to their wake. We’re in the Philippines so the wake is 2-3 weeks. My mom goes first to help set up the wake and I would go in our car to pick up an elderly relative (Nana). Nana and the deceased relative were sisters, but since she has mobility issues traveling is a no go. My vehicle is a big help for her, pick her up and then we’ll take the boat. Schedule is I pick up other relatives, then Aunt Kay, then Nana. The other relatives aren’t important here as they were mostly spectators to what happened. I’ve been driving for about 5 hours and set to pick up Kay. She tells me the location and I waited there for about an hour, we were good on time but I didn’t like being made to wait.

Uhhh, what’s this?

She arrives along with 8 other women, each lugging a backpack and suitcase. My car can seat 8 people including the driver, and then luggage in the back. Before Kay, there was me, 3 relatives and their luggage. I’ve made sure there’s more than enough room for Nana as she requires a wheelchair and one person accompanying her. I ask Kay what she was doing and she tells me they’re ready. I just stare at her, contemplating whether the violence would be physical or verbal.

This was insane!

She tells me that she told her gal friends that she’s going on a trip and then asked them if they wanted to go. They all said yes. I don’t know what else she told them but apparently I’d be the one paying for their fare and other accommodations as they kept cooing at me for being so generous. I wasn’t happy with her, mainly because she’s treating this as a fun vacation when it isn’t. The passengers in the car aren’t happy with her but they know to keep their mouth shut. Not because they don’t want to get involved but Kay becomes a screaming banshee when told she’s wrong. I told her off for expecting me to fund her gal vacation and for disrespecting the nature of our trip. There were so many things I wanted to do and say, but I wanted to get away before I do anything else I’d regret later. Then petty, petty revenge. So I calmly gave her enough money for the taxi and boat fare. Then sped off. I had no problem paying for everything on the trip but I wasn’t going to do that to people I don’t know. I’m not a pushover.

See ya later!

She did try to run after me but she only got a few steps before giving up. Now you’re wondering why I’d give her money. It’s because I know she’ll give a sob story to everyone in the family chat. If I’m asked what I did I’d tell them I did give her money for the trip. Then she’d be told “Mustard gave you money, didn’t he?! Then what’s the problem?!”

Nana knew what was up.

I picked Nana up and when she asked where Kay was I told her the entire event. All Nana said was that she never liked the people who liked to get wasted. When I arrived at the wake my mom asked me what happened and after explaining myself she just went to playing cards. Kay arrived a week later, she had to beg mom for money as she gave her friends what I gave her as an apology. Turns out she didn’t bring any other cash with her. She had to pay for her gal pals trip back home and then gave them some cash as an apology. She actually waited for me for about an hour thinking I’d turn back. When her sobbing and whining in the family chat got her nothing but a verbal RKO, she sent a long video of herself crying on the sidewalk. Entire wake and funeral and days after she was giving me the stink eye and complaining about me to everyone she could. Mostly everyone ignored her, so she would go and get wasted. Nana enjoyed herself, cried a lot. She’s still alive despite nearing 90 and aside her mobility problems she’s in good health. To this day, Kay doesn’t ever want to tell me what made her think inviting 8 people without informing me was a good idea.”

Check out what folks had to say about this story.

This reader was impressed.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person wants more stories.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

That ain’t happening!

Hit the road!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.