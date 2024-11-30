November 30, 2024 at 10:46 am

Costco Shopper Found A One Hundred Inch Television For Sale And Is Asking If The $1,649.99 Price Tag Is Worth It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@costcowonders

Is a 100-inch TV being sold at Costco stores worth it?

That was the big question in a video posted on TikTok.

Source: TikTok/@costcowonders

The TikTokker showed viewers the TV and wrote in the text overlay, “Costco just dropped a 100-inch TV. Is this deal worth it???”

Source: TikTok/@costcowonders

The cost of the 100-inch TV at Costco is $1,649.99 in stores and $1,799.99 online.

I’ll take two!

Source: TikTok/@costcowonders

Take a look at the video.

@costcowonders

Costco just dropped a 100-inch TV. Is this deal worth it??? @Costco Wholesale #costcotv #costconew #costcofinds #costcowonders

♬ NANANA COLA IAN ASHER EDIT Out Now On SoundCloud – Ian Asher

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@costcowonders

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@costcowonders

And this viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@costcowonders

That is one GIGANTIC television!

That’s the way of the world now.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter