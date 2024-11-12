Homeowner Is Fed Up With His Neighbors’ Dogs Barking At Night, So He Barks Back To Shut Them Up

Noisy barking dogs can be really annoying, especially after a long day of work and you just want to relax.

And if they just won’t quit, well…that’s enough to drive anyone crazy.

So when this man couldn’t take it anymore, he barked back at the dogs.

Read the story below and find out how his petty revenge turned out if it worked.

Let your dogs bark? Me too then! I have been unemployed for almost a year now. A lot of my neighbours have dogs, and the majority just let them bark outside. Our houses are all detached, but they’re basically sardined together. With a couple meters of space between each house, so this gets annoying fast.

I’ve finally got a job, but coming home mentally tired and having to deal with non-stop barking is starting to send me over the edge. So now, when I hear a dog bark, I’ve started barking back at them. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!

It might be placebo, but I’ve started this tonight and the effect is almost immediate. Suddenly, the barking isn’t constant, just once every few minutes. And as soon as I jump in and join the fun, it magically gets quiet.

I’ll be the crazy neighbor now, IDGAC. I’m ready for someone to come by and tell me to stop ’cause my response will be, “When y’all stop, I’ll stop.” The weirdest of wins, but I’m ready to pull what little hair I have, so screw it.

