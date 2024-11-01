His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him And Left With A Lot Of His Stuff, So He Took Her To Court And Won Big

People can be really shallow sometimes.

After four years she left for no good reason, took everything and now her life is falling to pieces. I dated a girl for about four years. Let’s call her Brandy. We were best friends before we dated. Then, we dated for about four years.

She was awesome. I loved her very dearly. As far as I knew, we were awesome together and great as friends and as lovers. We rarely ever fought. We got along great. We got engaged and had plans to get married. As far as I knew, everything was perfect. In fact, I still doubt I will ever find another partner that I am THAT compatible with.

I spoiled her, too. Maybe that was my biggest fault. I always let her go shopping whenever and wherever she wanted. I kept her fed from a golden spoon and wrapped in the finest linens. Even if she didn’t ask, I typically enjoyed spoiling her. That’s just how I am.

She had recently gotten a part time job as a funeral director’s assistant, paying $10 an hour. I had subsequently gotten her a new cell phone line for her as a work line, as a celebratory gesture. Because she had been wanting a Note 5 and wasn’t due for an upgrade. She said she would pay for the balance on the old phone with her first check.

Then, one autumn day our only car got repoed. She called the bank, and the bank said I was three months behind on my payments. I knew that wasn’t right. That’s when she told me it wasn’t working out.

She said she was tired of being broke and struggling financially. She wanted something better out of life than being broke all the time. The interesting thing to note here is that she hadn’t worked in a couple years, and had been living off of my paycheck.

I’m a network engineer, live comfortably in a fairly nice house with lots of the latest toys, gadgets, and everything. But my newest car is paid for. I would hardly call that struggling. But, it apparently wasn’t good enough for her.

So, she left after the car got repoed. I was upset about it, and went to my mother’s house for the day while she packed her stuff. While I was at my mom’s, I paid the repo fees and the past due balance for the amount the bank told me that was owed.

Turns out the balance was for a different account, the bank had repoed the wrong vehicle and given me the wrong account number to pay. So I paid somebody else account. They fixed it, applied the balance to my (not past due) account and promptly gave me my car back.

I came back that evening with some friends, and she had taken EVERYTHING. She took all of the furniture, except a couch and my bed and my kids’ beds. She took collectibles, decorations, food, basically everything that wasn’t nailed down.

Also when she left, she took her two cellphones that I have been paying for on a payment plan. So I still had to deal with my cellphone bill being $300/mo for three phones, when I only use one of them. I still owe $1200 for those two phones, Then, there was a matter of a $2,000 loan she had taken out with my mom that she had agreed, in writing, to pay back.

I sent her an email a few days later asking for my stuff back and for the money she owed. She responded that I was harassing her, and that if I ever contact her again, she would call the cops and threatened bodily harm from her stepdad. So, I suspended her lines and didn’t say anything.

She called me from a borrowed phone the next day to ask me if I was going to tell her before I turned her phone off. I said I didn’t feel like I need to, since they were my phones and the account was in my name. Since then, she has tried to have my electricity turned off. Which didn’t happen, because they called me to confirm.

She has tried to sell my car without having it in her possession, which failed. She has tried to call the police on me for harassment, dumped trash in my yard, and called the homeowners association. She has broken into my house and left things and taken other things, on several different occasions. I have changed my locks and set up security cameras since then.

So enough of the backstory. Here’s where my revenge comes in. I took her to small claims court for $9,500 for property, damages, and all the money she owed, and I won. Granted, I have to pay to have that enforced, and honestly I don’t even care to enforce it. But I won. Revenge is mine.

I also got a promotion at my job since she left, was recently given a a raise and a big fat bonus. I just got a $1,000 voucher from Delta since they screwed up my flight. And things are generally better than they had been before she left, tenfold.

She lives with her mom in a tiny room with no air conditioner and no heater. She can’t get a car or a cell phone because of her credit, and relies on friends and family to drive her to her 2 day a week job and school. She also owes $40,000 for school loans for her first couple years, and she’s got four more years left to go. But I guess that’s better than struggling, right?

Sometimes, disasters turn out to be blessings in disguise.

Consider the bullet dodged.

