A Patient’s Pre-Booked Lab Appointment Causes Tension As Walk-Ins Accuse Them Of Cutting The Line

Some people plan ahead to avoid the wait, but that doesn’t always sit well with those who prefer to wing it.

So, what would you do if you had an appointment at a lab only to face a crowd of walk-ins who think you’re cutting in line?

Would you stay at the back of the line and wait your turn?

Or would you cruise to the front and take your rightful place in line?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this very awkward situation.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for going to the front of the line for lab test since I had an appointment? I live in Canada, so anybody can go get lab tests done for free. While, most people do walk in, you can make appointments. Earlier today, I went to get my lab test done, and I made an appointment for right when they opened. I got there earlier, and there was already a big line going around the hallway of people waiting to do walk-ins. Since I had an appointment and the doors weren’t open yet, I stood by the front and walked in when they opened.

Of course, there’s always that one guy.

One guy in the line makes a remark saying, this guy is cutting in, which I don’t respond to, but then I get inside, and I see everyone is lined up in the appointment line. (There are 2 lines with a sign saying, appointment left and walk-in on the right) So I went up to the front and asked if everyone was there for an appointment. Everyone in that line said no, so I was like, “OK, I am gonna stand here and wait till they call me up.” I also mentioned to the guy that this line was for appointments only. He then gets mad at me saying I should be at the back of the line, all the way down the hallway no matter if I have an appointment.

Since he had an appointment, he got to go right in for his tests.

I tell him no, there are 2 lines for a reason and I get priority. He starts getting angry and raising his voice saying the same thing over and over until the people at reception tell him that appointment has priority and it doesn’t matter. I didn’t want to start anything, but I got called up right away anyway, so I went to get my lab work done without a problem. I understand some people do wait a long time to try to get in first, but there are 2 lines for a reason, and anybody can make appointments if the time is available. I made that apportionment 6 weeks ahead of time. AITA?

Wow! He was obviously upset this person was better at planning than him.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

As this person points out, the DMV also operates on this type of system.

The signage should’ve told him everything he needed to know.

This person had a very similar situation, but it didn’t bother them at all.

According to this person, the lab should’ve had someone out there announcing the lines.

It serves him right!

If you’re too lazy to make an appointment, you deserve to wait in line!

