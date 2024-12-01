Dentail Patient Got Upset With Her Hygienist And Walked Out In The Middle Of An Appointment

I’ve been pretty annoyed with doctors in my life, but I’ve never done this!

A woman named Veronica posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she walked out of an appointment with her dentist.

Veronica told viewers, “I may have overreacted, but the vibes at this dentist’s office were very very wrong.”

She said she’s been going to the same dentist’s office for 12 years but on this visit, the front desk staff and even the dentist were new. Veronica also mentioned that one of the women working at the front desk was talking loudly about a “hook up,” which she thought was inappropriate.

Veronica said that the dental hygienist insisted that she get X-Rays, even though she’d had them done on her previous visit six months earlier.

She went ahead and got the X-Rays done, but when they were done with that part of her exam, Veronica told the hygienist that part of her mouth near her gum line was bothering her.

The hygienist told Veronica she should think about getting a cleaning every three or four months and then surprised her by saying a gum inspection needs to be done every year “by law.”

Veronica said, “I come here and I’ve been coming here for 12 years. So what you’re saying is you guys didn’t do your job, right?”

Veronica continued, “My job is to show up. My job is to put my butt in this chair, to make the appointment. It’s y’all’s job to tell me what my teeth need. I’m not a dentist or a dental hygienist. I don’t know these things. That’s why I come here.”

She finally got fed up with the hygienist’s attitude after they insisted she get a deep-cleaning done and decided to leave in the middle of her appointment.

Veronica said, “You took X-Rays, made my gums bleed, and then shamed me for it. People don’t want to come to the dentist to begin with, but you physically hurting me and then insulting me, is really not going to get us anywhere.”

She added, “I literally didn’t feel safe. The really unfortunate part is that now I need a new dentist. I really think that if the dentist had been there today, all of this could’ve been avoided.”

