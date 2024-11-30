Unauthorized Guest Parked In An Employee Parking Space, So One Of Them Turned The Tables

Some people can’t seem to understand “No Parking” signs.

Or perhaps they’re too entitled and think that the rule doesn’t apply to them.

This woman noticed an unauthorized car parked in one of their company’s parking spots, so she put a sticker on it and called the tow company to have it pulled. It got dramatic when the car owner saw the sticker.

Read the full story below.

Parking Shenanigans I work for a company that only has 6 parking spots. And with all spots being filled by employees, we do not have customers that come in at all. There are signs in front of each parking spot that specifically say “Company Name parking only 24/7. All others will be towed.”

This woman ensures that no unauthorized guests are using their parking spaces.

One of my jobs is to make sure that cars are not parked in our parking spots. So, there is an apartment building connected to ours that constantly has people trying to park in our spots. To deter them from doing so, we will sticker cars right away and then call for a tow truck.

The people whose car she stickered got mad at her.

I just stickered a car last Friday and called the tow company. The tow company asked for the plate number, so I went out to get that, as well as grab something out of my car. The people whose car I stickered were coming back to their car as I was outside. They started yelling, getting all mad about the sticker.

They even took a picture of her car.

They came up to our front door, and started pounding on the window later to confront me again. And came back again to take a picture of my car. I am starting to get worried that they might do something to my car now because he was so enraged!

They claimed they were only there for 5 minutes.

They claim they were only there for 5 minutes, but seem to forget we are a security company. So we have multiple cameras with views covering everything. And they were there for over 20 minutes.

Oh, the entitlement! No parking means no parking!

Most of the time, “just 5 minutes” is not just 5 minutes.

