Ungrateful Mother Cancelled Her Daughter’s Free Horseback Riding Lesson, So The Horse’s Owner Decided To Get Revenge On The Mother

Oh you want to insult my horse? Ok watch me enjoy him For the story, Vaulting is gymnastics on a cantering horse while someone else lunges/controls the horse, and the safest equestrian discipline So a girl in my(34F) kiddo’s(8M)class, (name changed for privacy) Maia, I made her some vouchers for her birthday – Vaulting lessons on my horse (who is basically an overgrown puppy an 18hand Percheron)

These are valued around 50€ each or 250€ if my husband joins (he’s multiple times a world champion in the sport) Right away some parents made comments about letting Maia ride my horse and her mom made fake exasperation gestures which took me back a bit, I thought it was a nice gift but whatever, I had made a special horse logo and printed sweatshirts with Maias name on them so I moved on to these gifts and brushed it off. Then spring hit and I tried to organize the Vaulting. Nope, no time, weather wasn’t warm enough, excuses excuses.

I knew Maia had been having issues with a local stable, and was discouraged with riding so I was motivated to give her a great lesson/experience. We finally get a day set to do it, my kiddo is excited Maia is coming over (she used to have a crush on him but I don’t think my lad has ever had a crush in all his eight years) and last minute Maia’s mom cancelled because there were clouds, she figured there might be rain (there wasn’t)

When I said ok Maia must be so disappointed she responded that she hadn’t told Maia, she organizes with me and never tells her in case she needs to cancel last minute. This blew me away a bit, I really got the impression our lesson was scheduled like how I schedule all my lessons, like an appointment basically. Nope, apparently not, apparently when I give a service for free people assume it’s worthless, which is understandable.

Summer comes and goes without a word and I finally get one of the three vouchers used last week and Maia is complaining that my horse isn’t advancing/moving fast enough (I kept him at low gears because she was really unbalanced and also to keep her comfy) and she is saying she wants to go out on a trailride etc etc. I insure my horse in multiple ways, including as farming equipment since he’s a draft, and I also have my Galops so I have a license I renew every year which insured me as a rider.

She doesn’t, and for these reasons plus her mom still hasn’t given me a waiver I am not scheduling a trailride with her. Also she was just bossy, and rude to my horse. She called him lazy and fat (don’t get me wrong, you can insult my Potato but only from a place of love)

The petty part: So now Maia’s mom is sending me messages saying things like (translated) “it’s such a lovely day for a ride 😉” or “today would be a great day for a trailride*, and whenever she does that I send back pictures of my trail rides and endless video clips/GoPro clips of my horse galloping and thank her for the inspiration, because it IS in fact a lovely day for a ride, which is just what I do. Since they were such a pain they can watch me enjoy my good lad. When I saw Maia at school she asked when she could come back to ride again and I just said when the weather is acceptable.

Honestly, I put ON the vouchers that a waiver is obligation, valid for summer 2024 etc but I will honor them for the sake of a future rider but they have trampled my good graces so now it’s nothing but petty from here on out.

