November 23, 2024 at 6:47 am

A Customer Told A Waitress To Write A $75 Tip For Herself On A Check And Sign It Herself. – ‘Take a chance. You have to write it in yourself.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@truecrimeandrealestate

A waitress named Allie posted a video on TikTok and she had quite a tale to share with viewers about an unusual night she had on the job.

Source: TikTok

Allie said, “At night, I work as a server in a corporate mid restaurant that is trying to be fancy. We’re not, but we try. Sometimes we get guests who are also trying to be fancy, which is totally cool. I don’t mind being a server. If you want just leave a tip, just leave a tip. And be normal. If you want to leave a tip, you know, it’s nice. It helps us.”

She continued, “The other night, I had a table and the guy said, ’give yourself a $75 tip, but I want you to write it in yourself and sign the credit card slip for me.’”

Source: TikTok

Allie said she couldn’t do that but the man replied, “Take a chance. You have to write it in yourself.”

Her co-workers agreed she should take a chance and so she decided to do it.

She ran the man’s credit card, gave herself a $75 tip, and sent the man on his way.

Let’s just hope she doesn’t get into any trouble…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@truecrimeandrealestate

…why #serverlife #servertiktok

♬ original sound – Allie Sciulla

Let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer thinks they know where this happened…

Source: TikTok

Customer service can be very strange…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter