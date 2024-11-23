A Customer Told A Waitress To Write A $75 Tip For Herself On A Check And Sign It Herself. – ‘Take a chance. You have to write it in yourself.’

A waitress named Allie posted a video on TikTok and she had quite a tale to share with viewers about an unusual night she had on the job.

Allie said, “At night, I work as a server in a corporate mid restaurant that is trying to be fancy. We’re not, but we try. Sometimes we get guests who are also trying to be fancy, which is totally cool. I don’t mind being a server. If you want just leave a tip, just leave a tip. And be normal. If you want to leave a tip, you know, it’s nice. It helps us.”

She continued, “The other night, I had a table and the guy said, ’give yourself a $75 tip, but I want you to write it in yourself and sign the credit card slip for me.’”

Allie said she couldn’t do that but the man replied, “Take a chance. You have to write it in yourself.”

Her co-workers agreed she should take a chance and so she decided to do it.

She ran the man’s credit card, gave herself a $75 tip, and sent the man on his way.

Let’s just hope she doesn’t get into any trouble…

Check out the video.

Let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer thinks they know where this happened…

Customer service can be very strange…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!