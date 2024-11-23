Walmart Customer Was Incredibly Unhappy About How Her Online Pickup Order Went At A Store

Call me crazy, but I thought the point of online pickup orders at stores was so you could wait in your car and have workers bring your items outside and load them for you…

Right?

Well, I guess it doesn’t always work out the way it’s supposed to.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her pickup from Walmart didn’t go as planned.

She told viewers, “Yo, I’ve been waiting in my car for an hour to pick up my online order at Walmart. They told me I can come and get it.”

Fed up, she walked into the store and said, “I’m about to come back here and get my ****.”

The woman saw a Walmart worker in the back section of the store and said, “I know I’m not supposed to be back here.”

The video then showed her with a cart full of items in the store’s parking ot.

She told other customers, “You might as well go get your stuff. They not coming.”

In the comments, the woman wrote that she didn’t get any help because the store was short-staffed.

Check out the video.

Walmart BLEW IT.

