She Picked Up Potatoes At The Store Without Weighing Them First, And Her Friend’s Reaction Left Her Feeling Out Of Place In A New City

Adjusting to a new city often means learning the local customs – although those lessons don’t usually take place in the produce aisle.

During a harmless grocery store run, a woman new to the city seems to ruffles her friend’s feathers over her grocery store etiquette.

She’s left wondering whether her friend overreacted or if she’s broken an unspoken role.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not weighing my potatoes at the grocery store? I (54F) just moved to a new city last month. The vibe here is a little different than my old city, but it’s the same region of the country, so not a drastic change. Last night I was hanging out with a friend (61M) who’s lived here a long time and it came up in conversation that we both needed to make a trip to the grocery store. We decided to go together.

Things started off well enough, until an unexpected argument arose in the produce aisle.

I only needed a few essentials, but I saw they had some good looking fingerling potatoes, so I bagged some up and headed to meet him at the register. When he saw the potatoes, he told me I had to go back to the produce section, weigh them, and print out a tag.

The two go back and forth about the best path forward.

I said no, the cashier can just put the code in. Like every other grocery store I’ve ever been to or worked at. He started getting visibly agitated and insisted the cashier was going to kick me out of line and make me go back to weigh them.

She decides to trust her gut and just try her luck at checkout.

I said it will be ok. And of course it was, she looked at the little book for maybe five seconds, put in the code, and that was that.

But her friend still wouldn’t let it go.

Afterwards, he said I embarrassed him and upset the cashier by not doing it the correct way. I mean I could get it if it was coffee or pastries or something she couldn’t just look at and see what it was, but produce in a clear bag? That’s a routine part of her job. And she sure didn’t look upset to me.

She can’t understand why her friend got so worked up over nothing.

This seems incredibly overblown and petty, but maybe I’m a hick unfit for big city society. AITA?

Grocery runs are supposed to be mundane!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think her friend has a good handle on how the grocery store works.

This commenter agrees things weren’t as dire as her friend made them seem.

Not only is it totally normal for cashiers to weigh the produce, many of them know the codes by heart.

Even if there is a preferred way this store handles produce weighing, she gets a pass since she’s new.

Adapting to a new place comes with surprises.

That said, she didn’t expect her friend to get so steamed over spuds.

