Willie Nelson Was Told To Get On The Road Again, But There Were Fans Waiting To Get His Autograph. So He Decided To Circle Back While Following The Rules.

Meeting an idol can be either a special moment or a disappointing one; there’s no in-between.

In this case, someone shares a very special encounter with the country legend Willie Nelson, and it involved him doing malicious compliance!

Let’s read the story

Willie Nelson comes back I just attended a presentation about the Richfield Coliseum, an arena that was in Richfield, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Akron, from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s. One of the audience members told this story. Willie Nelson had finished his show and he wanted to sit outside his tour bus in the parking lot and sign autographs. A security guard told him that he was not allowed to do that because the Coliseum’s insurance wouldn’t cover it, and said he had to leave. Willie got back on the bus, the bus headed out of the parking lot, and the guard went back inside the building.

The guard was about to cry in the rain in a few minutes.

The bus left the parking lot… but turned back in at the next driveway, and headed for the back of the building. Willie got out with an old lawn chair and sat, drinking peach schnapps and signing autographs for the large crowd of fans that gathered around him.

He was on the road, but then he came back again.

When the security guard came out to go home at the end of his shift, he saw the bus and the crowd and angrily confronted Willie: “I thought I told you to leave!” Willie replied, “I did. Then I came back.”

What a boss.

Let’s see what Reddit is saying about this.

A literal comment.

Willie is always in this person’s mind.

Me too.

This person shares their plans.

Can’t argue with that.

Someone shares how Willie Nelson was part of their childhood.

Nobody can say he didn’t comply.

You simply can’t tell someone like Willie Nelson what to do.

And why would you want to in the first place?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.