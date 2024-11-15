Woman Lands Her Dream Job Which Requires A Lot Of Travel, But Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Turn It Down And Just Stay With Him

If given the chance, would you pursue your dream job away from your loved one or let it go to stay with them?

In today’s story, a woman torn between these exact choices. She wants to grab the once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity, but her boyfriend wants her to stay and focus on the relationship.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITAH for not wanting to give up my dream job just because my boyfriend can’t handle it? I recently got my dream job offer, something I’ve been working towards for years. It requires me to travel a lot, sometimes for weeks at a time, but it’s exactly what I’ve always wanted.

Her boyfriend wasn’t supportive.

My boyfriend, however, isn’t happy about it. He says that me being gone so often will ruin our relationship and that I should turn it down to focus on “us.”

For this woman, it’s a rare opportunity.

We’ve been together for three years, and I love him. But this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. When I told him I was going to take the job, he got really upset. He said if I cared about our future, I wouldn’t be making this choice.

She’s having a hard time deciding.

Now, he’s giving me the cold shoulder, and I feel torn between my career and my relationship. My friends are divided—some say I should follow my dreams, others say relationships require sacrifices. I’m struggling with guilt, but also don’t want to give up something so important to me. Am I the jerk for choosing my dream job over my boyfriend?

That’s a tough decision!

Let's check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

It looks like it's not going to be a happy ending.

