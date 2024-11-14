Woman Warned People About A Mail Scam That Involves QR Codes. – ‘It’s actually hackers and they’re gonna hack into your phone.’

Scammers will stop at nothing to steal your money from you…and here’s another example.

A woman named Michelle posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about a clever mail scam that involves a QR code.

Michelle said, “I was just talking to my mom about something I learned, and I need to share it with all of you.”

She told viewers that people have been getting “gifts” in the mail that they didn’t order and that the packages have a QR code that unsuspecting folks are supposed to scan.

Michelle explained, “If you scan the QR code, it’s actually hackers and they’re gonna hack into your phone.”

She continued, “So I was telling my mom to be careful that if she gets something that she didn’t order to make sure that she didn’t scan the QR code. And they’re saying you can keep it, from what I’m hearing. Keep the product, but this is just a way for them to hack you. They actually have like return addresses and everything.”

Michelle added, “It looks so legit, you guys, so just be careful and tell the older generation. My mom is telling our older generation and our family because it’s something like people would get me like ‘Oh my God, this is so cool’ and then it’s like scan this QR code. Don’t do it.”

Be on the lookout!

