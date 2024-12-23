A Car Expert Said A New $50,000 Chevy Truck Isn’t Worth It. – ‘This one’s got 268,000 miles on it. Original transmission, original engine.’

It’s just not worth it!

I’m referring to an expensive Chevy truck that a man named Thomas sounded off about in a viral TikTok video.

Thomas showed viewers the interior of a new Chevy truck and said, “Imagine spending $50,000 on a base model cloth seat, 4-cylinder pickup truck.”

He then showed viewers another truck and said, “When you can buy a V8. Leather seats, moonroof, 4-wheel drive, pickup truck…for $2,400.”

Thomas added, “It’s got Apple CarPlay, TPMS sensors. This one’s got 268,000 miles on it. Original transmission, original engine.”

Thomas continued and said, “Where these new pickup trucks, barely they can get out of their own way. Maybe last you 100,000 miles before the transmission blows up. You’re gonna get a transmission shudder, all kinds of fun little stuff. All for what? A little extra horsepower, a slightly nicer interior?”

He referred to new trucks and said, “Honestly, 25 times more for this?”

Thomas continued, “I mean literally, what more do you need than Apple CarPlay and a backup camera? Everything else is just extra and you don’t even need that stuff, to be honest.”

That’s a lot to pay for a truck…

