A Customer Was Thirty Cents Short Of His Total But This Cashier Refused To Cover Them. – ‘Suddenly he had a extra dollar bill.’

Can you spot me, bro?

I remember when I worked as a cashier in a grocery store, I’d get the occasional customer who didn’t have enough money and wanted ME to cover the difference.

Sorry, but that ain’t happening…

A guy named Lyric is going through it, too, and he took to TikTok to share his thoughts with viewers.

Lyric told viewers, “I don’t care how short you are, by 30 cents, you better ******* find a way because I am not about to go short on my register.”

He said a customer in his line was 30 cents short and Lyric asked him if he wanted to remove something from his order.

The man said to Lyric, “You can cover it.”

Lyric wasn’t going for it and told viewers, “I always come out either even or a little over.”

The man couldn’t believe that Lyric wouldn’t stop him, but then he pulled out some extra cash.

Lyric said, “Suddenly he had a extra dollar bill.”

Sorry, not gonna happen!

Imagine if they did that for everyone.

