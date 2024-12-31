A Massive Exposure Of Radioactive Materials Occurred In 1987 And Was Due To Medical Equipment Not Being Disposed Of Properly

Radioactive materials have been used by people for generations now, providing some incredible advancements in medical, transportation, military, energy, and other fields.

While we were quick to learn about some of the dangers that radioactive materials presented (largely due to the untimely deaths of many scientists), getting everyone to follow safety procedures was not always possible. One of the most significant examples of this occurred in 1987 in Goiania, Brazil.

The issue started when a private radiotherapy institute decided to move locations. While they were legally required to properly move all of their equipment that contained radioactive materials, they failed to bring a cesium-137 teletherapy unit.

After the company had fully abandoned the building, it was set for demolition. As part of that process, some people came in to pull out any scrap metals that would still have value. Unfortunately, this included the teletherapy unit.

Two men took the unit home and began to dismantle it with the hope of separating scrap metals that they could resell.

What they found, however, was a type of caesium chloride salt that was highly radioactive. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has posted about this type of material found at this location, saying:

“The radioactive source was in the form of caesium chloride salt, which is highly soluble and readily dispersible. Contamination of the environment ensued, with one result being the external irradiation and internal contamination of several persons. Thus began one of the most serious radiological accidents ever to have occurred.”

When it comes to radioactive exposure, most people won’t notice any health issues immediately. So, the two men who broke open the device began selling off the parts that they found. One buyer realized that the part he was looking at was glowing blue while in the dark. Not surprisingly, he brought friends and family over to look at the material as well.

Since the caesium chloride salt is in many pieces, several people would even take home small samples of it to look at or show off themselves.

Several days later, people started showing symptoms of radiation sickness. It took some time for the doctors to realize what was causing the illnesses, but once some patients presented the piece of glowing salt, the pieces were finally put together.

Experts were brought in and they converted a local sports stadium into a holding and treatment area for those who were exposed. About 112,000 people in total were monitored for potential exposure. 249 of those had confirmed exposure.

More than 20 patients required hospitalization and treatment, with four passing away due to acute radiation sickness.

Those who were directly exposed experienced a dose of radiation that was between 4.5 and 6 Gray (Gy). Exposure of just .7 Gy puts one at risk of acute radiation syndrome according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Information on exposure to this type of radiation has been analyzed in a study that was published in the journal Clinical Toxicology, which said:

“Cesium-137 enters the body through ingestion or inhalation. This isotope emits beta and gamma radiation, both forms of ionizing radiation which damage living tissues. The radiation dose lethal to 50% of an exposed population within 60 days (LD50/60) is approximately 3.5 to 4 Gray (Gy) without medical intervention. However, this dose increases to around 6-7 Gy when medical support is provided, which typically includes antibiotics, blood transfusions, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, and Prussian blue. Prussian blue binds to caesium, thereby facilitating its elimination from the body.”

This deadly event is a terrible example of why it is so important for people and companies to follow the established regulations when it comes to equipment containing radioactive materials. In addition, it highlights the need for governments and other safety agencies to plan out how these materials will be kept safe for years into the future since their danger is present long after they are no longer used.

Never trust something that glows unexpectedly.

