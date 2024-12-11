A Mom And Her Autistic Kid Were Kicked Out Of A Restaurant After A Waiter Thought Her Child Would Become Disruptive

This is a wild one!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that her friend and her autistic child were kicked out of a restaurant because their waiter thought the child was going to cause a disturbance.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Kicked out of a restaurant because the waiter anticipated my friend’s autistic child would become disruptive.”

The video shows a waiter taking a plate of food and a full glass of wine away from the table and he said, “In that case, we’re actually going to cut this short tonight.”

The waiter added, “Sorry, but we won’t be serving you tonight. All right, I appreciate it. Have a good night.”

The woman and her child were surprised and the friend who filmed the video asked, “For real?”

The waiter replied, “I’m gonna have to ask you to leave at this point.”

The woman walked out with her child and said to the waiter, “Not all kids are the same. **** you guys.”

The group went to another restaurant and the video showed mother and child having a good time.

The text overlay reads, “Couldn’t let a stupid thing ruin the night. The food was much better anyway.”

