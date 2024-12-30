A Reckless Driver Cut Her Off, So She Made Sure He Didn’t Beat The Next Red Light

A lot of people think nothing of breaking the law, especially in traffic.

When their bad decisions impact your own safety, though, some people will go out of their way to be inconvenient.

This woman knew just how to get back at the reckless driver in her life.

Check it out.

Cut in line, get the light! Dropping son off at school this morning, there is a turning lane, but traffic is bad, so people like to cross the double yellow line for hundreds of feet to bypass waiting in the line going straight to get in the turning lane.

And here comes her lesson.

See I get it, but you have no idea how many people are waiting lawfully to get in the same turn lane and accidents have been caused before. When I saw them pull out to go around me, I moved my car slightly to the left to let them know that wasn’t going to happen. I straddled both lanes for a few seconds until I got into the turn lane legally.

Now watch out for her power move.

I slowly approached the light, knowing it was gonna turn red very soon. It turned yellow and I crept into the intersection and turned left just as it turned red. The line cutter was forced to stay there another light cycle. Ha!!

Here is what folks are saying.

Satisfying! Hurry up and wait, as my dad says.

People take stupid risks!

I don’t know.

Thing is, tricks are supposed to work.

I don’t think it’s petty, actually.

I doubt they’ll learn their lesson.

I’m sure the petty revenge felt good in the moment, though.

