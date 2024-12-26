December 25, 2024 at 8:49 pm

A Shopper Showed People What Happened When She Opened A Can Of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin

by Matthew Gilligan

What is this?!?!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how things went sideways when she opened up a can of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin.

The woman showed viewers that she opened a can of the Pure Pumpkin goodness only to find…wait for it…another can!

And that can had pumpkin puree in it!

Is this weird, or what?!?!

Check out the video.

@iamamotherlesschild

@Libby's Pumpkin wheres my prize?

♬ original sound – oopsimessedup

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And this person was confused.

This is WEIRD.

