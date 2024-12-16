A Taco Bell Customer Had A Hard Time Ordering From The Drive-Thru AI Bot

Hey, AI makes mistakes sometimes too, ya know…

And this is a perfect example of why I’m confident that the robot takeover isn’t going to happen…at least, not yet…

A TikTokker posted a video and showed how things went sideways in a Taco Bell drive-thru…and it was all AI’s fault.

The video showed a man trying to order a drink in the drive-thru and the AI bot asked him, “And what will you drink with that?”

The man got annoyed with the question because the AI bot obviously kept asking him the same question.

The man said, “Oh my God! I want a large Mountain Dew!”

The bot then asked…“And your drink?”

The man drove away in disgust.

AI fail!

Here’s the video.

I guess AI can’t do everything, huh?

