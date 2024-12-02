A Teenager Threw A Baseball At His Windshield While They Were Both Going 60mph, So They Want To Press Charges For Putting Their Family In Danger

Sometimes, teenagers think they can get away with dubious behavior, but that’s often not the case.

This time, a man shares how he and his family’s lives were put at risk when a teenage baseball player threw a ball at his car window.

Now he is wondering if he should press charges against him, or if it was no big deal.

Let’s analyze the situation.

WIBTA if I pressed charges on a teenager for destroying my property? Last night coming home a High School baseball player threw a baseball at my windshield.

This could have ended very badly.

The school bus he was in and my truck were both going 60mph opposite ways and he just threw a ball at my window. It was late at night and I had 2 kids in my car. I have the option to press charges.

He is taking the fact that it was a teenager into consideration.

I want to because I had my children with me and it could’ve been a lot worse, but at the same time, I was a kid that did dumb stuff too. If I pressed charges on a 16-17 year old, WIBTA?

I think this could be a much-needed learning experience for the teenager.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

A commenter thinks something must be done.

This person shares the same sentiments.

Another reader chimes in.

True words.

Someone thinks it was intentional.

Just because he’s a teenager, doesn’t mean he is free to put people’s lives at risk.

Lessons have to be learned.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.