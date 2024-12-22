A TikTokker Shared An Easy Hack For Keeping Car Windshields Free Of Ice And Fog

It’s winter time, friends, and you know what that means…

Freezing mornings and icy windshields!

But we’re all in luck, because a TikTokker named Ceith who’s known for offering all kinds of tips on the social media platform shared a hack for keeping those car windshields nice and clear.

Ceith showed viewers a bottle of Dawn Ultra Powerwash Dish Spray and he applied some of it to a car windshield.

He said, “Just take a rag and wipe it in. You don’t want to add water. Just wipe until it disappears from your windshield.”

Ceith told viewers that this trick will keep car windows nice and clean for up to three months.

Take a look at the video.

A handy winter tip!

