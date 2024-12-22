December 22, 2024 at 2:49 am

A TikTokker Shared An Easy Hack For Keeping Car Windshields Free Of Ice And Fog

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s winter time, friends, and you know what that means…

Freezing mornings and icy windshields!

But we’re all in luck, because a TikTokker named Ceith who’s known for offering all kinds of tips on the social media platform shared a hack for keeping those car windshields nice and clear.

Ceith showed viewers a bottle of Dawn Ultra Powerwash Dish Spray and he applied some of it to a car windshield.

He said, “Just take a rag and wipe it in. You don’t want to add water. Just wipe until it disappears from your windshield.”

Ceith told viewers that this trick will keep car windows nice and clean for up to three months.

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer asked a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person is a fan of this guy!

A handy winter tip!

