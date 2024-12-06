A Woman Sat On A Bench In The Park With Her Dog, But She Got Mad Every Time Anyone Else Came Near

Anyone can go to a public park, but that doesn’t mean they’ll enjoy being there.

In today’s story, a dog owner at the park seems annoyed whenever any person or dog gets near her dog.

Eventually, another person at the park gives her a suggestion she doesn’t like.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling a woman she shouldn’t be at a dog party? I was at a dog costume contest in a public park. There were hundreds of people and dogs. In the middle of everything, there was a woman sitting on a bench with her dog.

She didn’t want anyone near her dog.

Whenever any dog or person got near she would yell at them to get away and she would yank her dog back. The dog kept trying to make friends and would stare longingly at the other dogs who were playing with each other, and she would keep aggressively tugging him and scolding people.

They spoke up…

After a while I said “You know there’s kind of a big dog party going on. If you don’t want your dog around people or dogs, perhaps this is not the right place for you.” She said “I don’t know what you want from me. I have a right to be here.” I wasn’t questioning her rights, just her judgment. AITA?

It does seem like she would’ve been happier somewhere else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

She was really inconsiderate.

She should’ve sat somewhere else.

Here’s the perspective of another dog owner…

It seems like she was trying to cause problems.

She didn’t seem to enjoy being there, so why was she there?

I feel bad for the dog.

He just wanted to make friends!

