An In-N-Out Burger Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Peppers She Was Given With Her Meal. – ‘Why they gotta do me like that?!’

Enough with being stingy!

I’m talking to you, fast food joints…

Customers are fed up with being denied generous portions and here’s another glaring example.

A woman named Lizzy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she wasn’t too happy with the peppers she asked for at an In-N-Out Burger location.

Lizzy’s text overlay reads, “Never asking In-N-Out for extra peppers again.”

And it’s easy to see why she wrote that…

Lizzy received only two small peppers and it’s clear that she wasn’t very happy.

In her caption, she wrote, “Why they gotta do me like that?!”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was confused…

And this individual shared a bad experience they had.

I don’t think this is what she had it mind…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!