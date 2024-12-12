December 12, 2024 at 9:21 am

An In-N-Out Burger Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Peppers She Was Given With Her Meal. – ‘Why they gotta do me like that?!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@.lizzybird

Enough with being stingy!

I’m talking to you, fast food joints…

Customers are fed up with being denied generous portions and here’s another glaring example.

A woman named Lizzy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she wasn’t too happy with the peppers she asked for at an In-N-Out Burger location.

Source: TikTok

Lizzy’s text overlay reads, “Never asking In-N-Out for extra peppers again.”

And it’s easy to see why she wrote that…

Source: TikTok

Lizzy received only two small peppers and it’s clear that she wasn’t very happy.

In her caption, she wrote, “Why they gotta do me like that?!”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@.lizzybird

Why they gotta do me like that 😭😭😭😭 #innoutburger #innout #peppers

♬ Stuck In The Middle – Tai Verdes

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker was confused…

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared a bad experience they had.

Source: TikTok

I don’t think this is what she had it mind…

Categories: STORIES
The Sifter