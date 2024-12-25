‘Oh, so you’re having a baby?’ – Bath & Body Works Customer Said She Was Body-Shamed By An Employee

What’s up with store employees body-shaming customers these days?

I keep seeing stories like this!

This one landed on TikTok and comes from a woman who had an upsetting experience at a Bath & Body Works store.

The woman said that an employee at Bath & Body Works said to her, “Oh, so you’re having a baby?”

The TikTokker said she wasn’t pregnant and the worker replied, “I saw your stomach.”

She continued, “She smiled and continued on again until I finally had to tell her, ‘I’m just fat.’ So then, she smiled and laughed and said it was okay, and then walked away. And I was mad. I was offended. I’m hurt.”

The woman told the store manager about what happened, but it didn’t go anywhere.

The TikTokker said, “I’m shocked. I can’t believe I can’t go Christmas shopping at a national chain without getting body-shamed. Apparently, you have to be a Size Two to buy lotion.”

Check out the video.

Customer service has gone down the tubes!

