Chipotle Customer Figured Out How To Make The Restaurant’s Sour Cream At Home. – ‘That’s all you need for this.’

Even if you’re not the biggest Chipotle fan in the world, you gotta admit that their sour cream is pretty darn good.

And today we’re all in luck, because a woman named Bri posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how to whip up the creamy stuff just like they do in Chipotle restaurants!

Bri told viewers, “After doing some deep, extensive research today, I discovered that the two main secrets for Chipotle sour cream and the consistency of it is using Daisy sour cream and a whisk. That’s all you need for this.”

She continued, “All you’re gonna do is get your Daisy sour cream, and you’re gonna whisk away. Don’t add any water, don’t add anything, just whisk and the sour cream.”

Bri showed viewers her concoction and said it takes 5 to 10 minutes of whisking.

She said, “Only people who love sour cream and Chipotle sour cream specifically will understand how amazing and important this hack is, so you have to try it.”

Bri ended her video by saying, “Now I have Chipotle sour cream sitting in my fridge at all times, and all thanks to Daisy sour cream.”

Go ahead and give it a shot!

