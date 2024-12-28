Couple Wants A Quiet Christmas At Home With Their Toddler, But Her Family Want Them To Attend Six Christmas Events With Them Instead

When you’re a kid, the logistics of Christmas are so far from your mind.

Sure, you get dragged to visit relatives, sometimes even out of state, but there is one thing on your mind: the presents.

And then suddenly you’re an adult with a partner and a whole load of family expectations throughout the holiday season – and everything gets a whole lot harder.

This is exactly what’s happening to the couple in this story.

They just want a Christmas at home with their toddler – but her mother has other ideas.

Read on to find out how this one went down.

AITA for trading off family Christmas between all the extended families? All four of our extended families still host a Christmas event in December. Before I had my two-year-old son we used to attend all four extended family Christmas events, plus our own core family’s events (with parents, siblings, and their significant others) in December. This meant driving to six different cities to attend six Christmases. Two years ago, we did not attend any events other than our own, because my little guy was only 2 months old. It was amazing. The stress I usually feel around this time of year was greatly reduced. Last year, we attended two of four extended family Christmas events (my dad’s and my mom’s). This year, to try to keep things even we are attending my husband’s side, and my mom is not handling it well at all.

Uh-oh. Let the holiday drama commence!

When we first told her that we would not be attending, she attempted to guilt trip me with a variety of different things: my grandma will be so upset not to see my son, all my other cousins are coming with their kids and grandma wants to see all the kids play together. She also pointed out that my cousin who lives out of state will be coming, and none of my siblings are going so I need to be there (my brother is in fact going and my sister lives on the other side of the country). After telling her multiple times that we are not going and RSVPing to my uncle, I thought she had given up on it. Then at 1:55 am I got a text message from my mom.

Let’s see what mom had to say.

Her message read: “I am sorry to be typing this in the middle of the night, and I am sorry you may read this at the start of your day, but I can’t sleep until I speak my mind. We schedule Christmas on the 2nd Sat of Dec, so no one is bothered with driving the hour during Christmas week. Almost all your cousins have an hour drive. Most have reasons it is inconvenient to make the trip, but they make it a priority for their grandparents. I am holding on to hope that you and (husband) understand that your grandparents will be gone soon enough. Please don’t hurt their feelings while you have the power to make them happy. If you show up on Sat, Grandma and I will be very happy. If you don’t, I am unsure how to explain it because I don’t understand how these opportunities are not important enough to make sacrifices. Please know I love you both, but I don’t understand your decision and clearly it’s bothering me.” She doesn’t include the fact that this family has gotten together as a group 14 times since last Christmas, and we only missed six of the family events. In fact, we had all just been together with our grandparents in October for my cousin’s wedding. I have offered to visit my grandparents in January but that is not enough. AITA?

Yikes, this mom is laying it on thick with the guilt tripping.

It’s hard enough to get to so many family Christmases, but with a toddler in tow too?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that what was being asked of this couple was impossible.

While this Redditor called out the mom’s emotional manipulation.

And this Grandma had a strong message for the mom!

Sure, Christmas is a time for family, but it’s also supposed to be a time for rest, relaxation, and a little celebration on the side.

Mom needs a reality check: what she is asking them to do is impossible, and really inconsiderate too.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.