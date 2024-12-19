Couple’s Dinner Is Interrupted By A Teen Who Won’t Sit Down, So One Of Them Tells Her To Act Like An Adult

When you go to a nice restaurant to enjoy a meal, you don’t expect to have strangers standing over your table while you’re trying to eat.

This couple encountered a situation like this, and the husband finally decided to address the young woman who kept standing next to their table.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling a young adult to sit down in a nice restaurant? My wife and I were out to dinner at a nice restaurant. Not like suit and tie nice but not blue jeans and t shirt casual either. At the table beside us was a younger couple, if I had to guess late teens early 20s. The girl kept standing up. I’m sure it’s a nervous thing or something like that but she would literally stand by our table kind of lording over us while talking to her boyfriend.

He told her to sit down.

She even did it while she was eating. My wife was clearly annoyed by it and I decided I’d had enough. I said to her if you are going to go to an adult restaurant you need to sit down and act like an adult. The boyfriend mouthed something that I completely ignored but the girl sat her butt down and then they left. AITA?

Was his intervention too harsh considering the girl’s possible nervous behavior or right on track?

Reddit is mixed.

On the one hand, lots of people think he could’ve handled this a little nicer.

This person says the reaction was a bit over the top.

But this person thinks it was just right.

When it comes to dining etiquette, some boundaries just need to be set.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.